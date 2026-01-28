With Giannis Antetokounmpo set for a multi-week absence, the Milwaukee Bucks have to play with double the effort and intensity if they were to at least tread water as they wait for their best player to return. But the Bucks didn't seem to get the memo. They were outplayed by the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, being on the receiving end of a 139-122 loss after the 76ers caught fire from beyond the arc and did not look back.

To make up for the ground they've lost in the three-point battle, they at least need to take care of the ball and control the glass. They did neither. The Bucks turned the ball over five more times than the 76ers did (11-6), and Philly outworked them on the boards, hauling in 46 total rebounds compared to 38 for Milwaukee. The 76ers gathered 15 offensive boards, and it's hard to concede second chances to a team that was scoring at will.

After the game, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers expressed his frustration regarding his team's deficiencies on the glass.

“We gotta be better. We started with size. There's no excuse for the offensive rebounds, all right? Now, I have to go watch the film and see why. I felt like we were leaking out a lot, trying to get out on the break because we talked about running a lot, but I haven't seen it, so I don't want to say yet,” Rivers said, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Bucks frontcourt sans Giannis Antetokounmpo can't control the glass

The Bucks started Myles Turner, Bobby Portis, and Kyle Kuzma together, and yet they were still outworked on the glass by a smaller 76ers team that started Kelly Oubre Jr. at the four. Milwaukee's options behind those three don't inspire much confidence, so perhaps staggering their minutes moving forward could work better.

In particular, the Jericho Sims minutes were a disaster. Sims was lost, throwing the ball away with poor passes. And the Bucks lost ground every time he was on the court.