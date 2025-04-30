There have been a lot of question marks surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, and now that the Bucks have been eliminated, the chatter is even louder. Milwaukee led by seven points with under 40 seconds to go in overtime, and the Indiana Pacers still found a way to win. Now, the season is over for Giannis and the Bucks, and everyone is wondering if the Greek Freak will be back in Milwaukee next year.

Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo faced questions about his future after the game. That's what everyone wants to know. Giannis wasn't having it, however.

“I'm not gonna do this,” Giannis said after the game. “I'm not gonna do this. I know that whatever I say, it's gonna translate… I don't know man. I wish I was still playing, I wish I was still competing and going back to Milwaukee. I don't know.”

We knew that Giannis likely wasn't going to give a clear answer right after the Bucks were eliminated, but someone had to try. ESPN's Bobby Marks is willing to discuss what to look out this offseason for Milwaukee, however.

“The off season, when you lose, is asking about hard questions,” Bobby Marks said. “And there's two hard questions that Giannis and the Bucks are going to ask for Giannis. It's, how does this roster get better? And then, if it's Milwaukee, do we need to pivot from Giannis? And here's why: When you're looking at their three things to keep an eye on, it's the health of Damian Lillard. He's owed $54 million next year. He's got another 58 million. After that, he's likely going to be out an extended period of time. The second thing is their draft assets.”

The Bucks are going to have to make some difficult decisions, and Bobby Marks thinks that the end of the road in Milwaukee is here for Giannis.

“They have no first round pick this year,” Marks continued. “They have one tradable first round pick in 2031 or 2032 and then the third thing is their future free agents this off season. They created financial flexibility when they moved Chris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma. That flexibility is probably now earmarked towards Gary Trent Jr. Trent Jr., Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, Taurean Prince, Kevin Porter Jr., Pat Connaughton, all free agents here, and eventually, the cycle ends and you run out of options. And unfortunately, I think the time has ended in Milwaukee here with Giannis on this roster.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had an outstanding career with the Bucks, but it might be coming to an end. A lot of questions will get answered this offseason.