Veteran center Bobby Portis is confident that the Milwaukee Bucks will surprise the NBA in 2025-26 and discussed what playing alongside All-Star Giannis Anteteokounmpo's two brothers, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, is like. Portis agreed to a three-year, $44 million extension with the Bucks over the summer, securing his near future in Milwaukee as Giannis' future with the team — beyond 2026 — remains uncertain ahead of the upcoming season.

Portis addressed having Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who tore his Achilles tendon, back, per FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

“It's been great, actually, especially when TA [Thanasis Antetokounmpo] came back,” Portis said. “He just does so much for the team that it probably just goes unwritten. Great locker room guy. Hard worker. His energy that he brings. Sometimes as the 13th, 14th, 15th guy on the team, you're not expected to play minutes. So, you have to add value in other ways on a team to bring value to the team, and his energy is like second-to-none on the team.”

After Alex Antetokounmpo's new deal with the Bucks, Portis says he's known Giannis' other brother for years.

“I've been knowing Alex for about six years now. Alex is a good kid,” Portis added. “So, having those two guys in the locker room probably gives us a good chance to keep Giannis, for sure.”

Bobby Portis warns NBA of Bucks' potential in 2025-26

Article Continues Below

Bucks center Bobby Portis is warning everyone to not count his team out as a championship contender in 2025-26. Portis says the Bucks are taking on an underdog's mindset heading into the regular season, and are eager to prove themselves in the Eastern Conference.

“We have a team full of guys that have kind of been counted out. We have a team full of guys that can hoop but their names isn't big. So, they don't get the total respect from their peers and around the league from media members, and things like that. We've been seeing this meme all summer like put your finger over Giannis and look at the team, but I see a team full of dogs. I see a team full of shooters.

“I see a team full of guys that can do a lot of different things with the basketball. We're gonna surprise a lot of teams this season. When we fast forward a couple of months from now, they're gonna be talking different about us,” Portis concluded.

The Bucks will host the Wizards in their regular-season opener on Wednesday.