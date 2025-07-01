The Milwaukee Bucks recently secured forward Bobby Portis on a three-year $44 million deal that keeps him with the team until the 2027-28 season. The player had previously declined a $13.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season and instead negotiated a new deal.

The 30-year-old has become one of the most productive bench players in the league over the past few seasons. He averaged 13.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just 25.1 minutes per game last season, and will be paid the same amount as his declined player-option would have.

This is followed by around 8 percent of annual raises for a player who could easily have commanded a higher amount somewhere else. Having won the 2021 NBA championship in Milwaukee, the brand new deal appears to make sense for both parties.

Bucks secure Bobby Portis on 3-year, $44 million deal

Portis has locked down a new deal after multiple team-friendly deals. He had previously signed a four-year, $48 million contract back in 2022 after playing a crucial role in the title-winning season. Portis has been a reliable scorer for Milwaukee off the bench and has been a consistent threat in recent years.

Known for his energy and hustle that he brings on the court, Portis has become a fan favorite while doing so. He put up 14 points and 8.2 boards in the postseason series against the Indiana Pacers last season, with his leadership skills making him a crucial piece of the roster.

A fan-favorite at the Fiserv Forum, Portis had made it clear before entering free agency that he wanted to be compensated fairly and would love to stay where was.

“I’m not saying I don’t want to come back to the Bucks—I would love to—but I just want to be compensated fairly, man. I’ve taken a lot of team-friendly deals to be here. We’re at a point now where I feel like it’s time I get compensated—fairly—to my peers,” he had said on Run It Back.

That intention has led to what is his most lucrative deal at the age of 30. Portis brings experience, has been a consistent offensive producer, and has the versatility to guard multiple positions. Since joining the Bucks, he has averaged 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, all while scoring at 49.4% from the field and almost 40% from the 3-point zone.

Re-signing Portis gives Milwaukee the flexibility to focus on acquiring other pieces, including the outgoing Brook Lopez's replacement. Portis was a crucial piece who has won Sixth Man of the years honors in three of his last five seasons. By the end of his latest deal, the 30-year-old would have finished eight full seasons in Milwaukee, making him a no-brainer for the team.

His affordable contract, the value that he brings, and the fact that Portis is one of the most reliable bench pieces in the NBA makes this deal a win-win for both parties.

Milwaukee Bucks and Bobby Portis Grade: A-