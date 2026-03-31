Bobby Portis provided some intriguing insight on why Cam Thomas' time with the Milwaukee Bucks didn't end up working out in the ongoing 2025-26 season.

Thomas, who played in 18 games for the Bucks, only lasted several weeks with the team. However, they decided to cut him from the roster as the team was unable to string together a win streak to remain in the playoff picture, recently suffering elimination.

Portis made a March 30 appearance on the Run It Back podcast. It was there where he explained Thomas' situation, showing sympathy for what happened to the volume-scoring guard.

“I just hate it happened to Cam … I think something good down the line is going to come toward him. He just got to keep his head down and keep working. He just fell into the chaos of everything going on (in Milwaukee). Cam’s a good dude, though,” Portis commented during his appearance.

“Sad that he got waived at a time where he can’t sign with a playoff team and show what he can do to impact winning, but something good is going to come to good.”

Bobby Portis on Cam Thomas getting waived by the Bucks: "He just fell into the chaos of everything going on (in Milwaukee)."@BPortistime | @MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/4YZYAWpV1I — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 30, 2026

What lies ahead for Bobby Portis, Bucks

Cam Thomas tried what he could to be productive off the bench for Bobby Portis and the Bucks. However, it just wasn't meant to be for the two parties.

Thomas' 18 games saw him maintain his scoring volume after moving on from the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 10.7 points and 1.9 assists per game throughout his short-lived stint.

Milwaukee has a 29-45 record on the season, sitting at 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets while trailing the Charlotte Hornets.

Though eliminated from the playoffs, the Bucks will look to end their four-game losing streak. They are at home when they host the Dallas Mavericks on March 31 at 8 p.m. ET.