Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard doesn't want to hear any questions about retirement. Lillard says he's not ready to walk away from the NBA, despite some health issues with blood clots.

“I definitely don't see myself as somebody who's just hanging on. I know I'll be able to play until I'm 39, 40,” Lillard said, per Hoops Hype.

Lillard says he isn't ready to commit to a certain timeline either, when it comes to when he will stop playing pro basketball. The guard is currently 34 years old.

“It's all a feeling thing. You'll know when you know. That's all it is-a feeling,” Lillard added. “Because I'm in a position where I'm going to get to walk away from it.”

The Bucks guard is proving he still has plenty of bounce. Lillard is averaging 24.5 points per game this season for a Milwaukee team that has a 47-34 record. The club plays surging Detroit on Sunday.

Bucks are pushing forward without Damian Lillard for now

The veteran guard Lillard has missed time since late March due to blood clots. Lillard is now cleared for basketball activity, which is good news for Bucks fans.

The veteran guard is second on the team in scoring. He also leads the club in steals and assists, so the Bucks definitely need him back on the floor. Milwaukee is getting ready to start the postseason, following Sunday's final regular season game with the Pistons.

Lillard has played for the Bucks since 2023. He spent several years before that in Portland, where he was the top franchise player for the Trail Blazers. The veteran guard is such an invaluable piece of a team's roster, as he is a 9-time league All-Star who is also a 2018 All-NBA First Team selection.

The Bucks and Pistons play Sunday at 1:00 ET. Milwaukee fans are anxiously awaiting the return of their veteran point guard.