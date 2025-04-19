The Milwaukee Bucks will head into Saturday's NBA playoffs matchup versus the Indiana Pacers shorthanded, but help will soon arrive. Damian Lillard, who will miss his 15th consecutive contest due to a blood clot in his calf, is expected to come back in either Game 2 or Game 3 of the series, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Optimism was high for a Lillard return, and now it seems destined to happen relatively early in the postseason. The atmosphere surrounding the Bucks just changed for the better. If the team can steal the opening battle in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, fans' confidence will likely be sky-high.

What is Bucks' ceiling with Damian Lillard?

Although it is unfair to expect the star point guard to dominate as soon as he hits the floor, Lillard could give the Bucks the offensive boost they need to overcome the squad that sent them home early last postseason. He should greatly ease Giannis Antetokounmpo's offensive burden, thereby increasing the chances that the 2021 NBA Finals MVP stays healthy for the entire series.

If Milwaukee's star duo is feeling well physically, Doc Rivers' group should pose a serious threat to the Pacers. It is important to remember that this franchise had serious championship aspirations when they acquired Lillard in a three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns in September of 2023. Public perception of the squad has significantly changed since, but the Bucks boast game-changing talent and crucial experience.

Moreover, they have momentum on their side. Milwaukee ended the regular season on an eight-game winning streak. Now that Damian Lillard is on his way back, the fan base might finally get to see the best version of this team. A slight adjustment period feels inevitable, however. The 34-year-old has not played since March 18 and was dealing with a serious health concern. It might take him a minute to get into a groove.

If he does, though, then Bucks-Pacers figures to be the most compelling first-round playoff series in the Eastern Conference. The 2018 All-NBA First-Team selection and nine-time All-Star averaged 24.9 points on 44.8 percent shooting to go with 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season. Game 1 is underway.