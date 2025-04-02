Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right calf in late March. Since then, he's been sidelined to deal with the scary situation with no real timetable to return. However, it sounds like Lillard and the franchise are optimistic that he could be cleared to play before the playoffs.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Shams Charania of ESPN claims that doctors are liking what they're seeing from Damian Lillard's blood clot. So much so, that he and the Bucks are “hopeful” to return soon.

“[Damian Lillard] is having doctor appointments every single week to gauge how that blood clot looks in that calf. My understanding is, doctors are encouraged by where it's at. They see that that blood clot is actually lowering. It's decreasing, it's diminishing. He's doing some light workouts right now. He's hopeful to get cleared here in the next week, week and a half to go full contact and then resume basketball, and play in games for the Milwaukee Bucks.”

The Bucks have just seven games remaining on the regular season schedule. Based on Charania's timeline, Damian Lillard could return to action by the final game of the season when Milwaukee plays the Detroit Pistons on April 13.

However, it's more likely the 34-year-old point guard won't step back onto the court until the playoffs assuming his blood clot does go away completely. The Bucks hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and have a five-game lead over the seventh-placed Orlando Magic. Milwaukee has a strong chance to make the postseason and avoid the play-in tournament altogether.

If that's the case, then the franchise will want to give Damian Lillard all of the time he needs to get ready for the playoffs. Although all parties involved are optimistic, prioritizing the eight-time All-Star is what the club will likely do.

Lillard has been solid throughout his entire career and that's been the case since he was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Bucks in 2023. This season, Damian Lillard has played in 58 contests, averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from beyond. the arc.