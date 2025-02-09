After nearly half a century as a color commentator, Hubie Brown has finally called it a career. The 91-year-old analyst retired after the Feb. 9 matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers and was rightfully showered with praise by the NBA community, including Bucks star Damian Lillard.

Lillard's 43-point performance led the Bucks to a 135-127 win over the 76ers in Brown's swan song. After the game, he gave Brown a touching tribute, saying it was “mandatory” to pay his respects to the legendary analyst as a pioneer.

“Where our league is, what we're able to do as a brotherhood and as a league, you gotta pay respects to the people that paved the way,” Lillard said. “I know [Hubie Brown] started when he was 24 years old and now, his last game when he's 91. That's a lifelong investment, care and love into the game. It's mandatory we pay our respects to him.”

Expand Tweet

Brown worked his final game with ESPN's lead play-by-play commentator, Mike Breen. Throughout the broadcast, Brown received heartwarming messages from a handful of co-workers he had called games with over the decades. Mark Jones, Dave Pasch and Mike Tirico all called in to send him off live on-air.

Once the game was finalized, Brown was immediately greeted by coaches, players and fans from both teams. The game officials also recognized him one final time by presenting him with the game ball.

Brown officially leaves the booth after a rough year in 2024. While already contemplating retirement, Brown lost both his wife, Claire, and son, Brendan, in a five-month span. His wife was unfortunately a long-term victim of dementia, while his 54-year-old son suffered a sudden heart attack.

Bucks improve to 28-23 in Hubie Brown's retirement game

While the Bucks had the pleasure of winning in Brown's final game, they managed to get back into the win column for just the second time in February. Milwaukee continues to battle through a rough stretch, going just 406 over its past 10 games.

The Bucks won the game without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a calf injury. They confirmed before tip-off that the injury would keep him out through the 2025 All-Star break, which is scheduled for Feb. 14 to Feb. 16. Regardless, Milwaukee fed off Lillard's dominant shooting performance and the energy of Bobby Portis to claim a win over the struggling 76ers.

Lillard out-dueled 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, who posted 39 points in a losing effort. Maxey engineered a nearly one-man show after Joel Embiid failed to show up in the second half. Embiid racked up 24 points in the first half but scored just three in the second half and ended the game with 27.

The Bucks, who have not been on a winning streak since Jan. 23, have no time to rest on their laurels. They remain home and face the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 10 on the second night of a back-to-back. The game will be Milwaukee's first time facing the Warriors since Golden State acquired Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline.