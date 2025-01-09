It’s unexpected that LiAngelo Ball’s song would be the first rap hit of 2025, but that’s what’s happening. Damian Lillard, the superstar guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, is often considered the best rapper in the NBA, and arguably the best rapper the league has seen. However, at the moment, the spotlight is on LiAngelo Ball, who has gained significant attention recently for his song “Tweaker.”

What began as a hit on TikTok has rapidly escalated, with LiAngelo Ball (who performs under the name G3) earning a spot at Rolling Loud California, while his track “Tweaker” has found its way into locker rooms following big victories. Naturally, Damian Lillard, also known for his rap skills, was asked about the song after the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night by Michael Eaves of ESPN.

“I rock with it, man. I’ve been hearing it a lot, it gives me that 2003, 2004 vibe. I rock with it, like I said, it’s a slapper,” said the Bucks star. “And as an artist, you gotta respect other people’s artistry, and when something is going, it’s going. So, like I said, I rock with it, I respect it, and I’m always happy for other people’s success … I’m happy for him, it’s a big record. You’re hearing it everywhere, much love to him.”

The Bucks defeated the Spurs 121-105, with Lillard contributing 26 points, eight assists, and five rebounds.

Shaquille O'Neal was seen dancing to “Tweaker” on TNT's Inside the NBA, and LeBron James shared a video of himself enjoying the track on Instagram. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Lions also featured the song in their locker rooms.

Since LiAngelo debuted “Tweaker” on a Kick stream on December 31, the song has gained popularity among athletes. It has received mentions from artists like Freddie Gibbs, Moneybagg Yo, and Boosie Badazz, who have shown interest in a potential remix. As of January 8, the track reached No. 8 on the U.S. Spotify chart.

Ball officially released “Tweaker” this week on WorldStarHipHop, and the song has quickly gained attention, surpassing 5 million views on YouTube as of this writing. It has also been trending No. 1 on YouTube Music and becoming a viral sensation on X (formerly Twitter).

It's uncertain if LiAngelo Ball will establish a successful second career in music, but he’s already positioned himself for a place in NBA 2K26. If he decides to pursue it, he could potentially even land a voice acting role in the MyCareer mode, likely bringing a refreshing change from the usual music storylines featured in the game.