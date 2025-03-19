The Milwaukee Bucks might be hitting the panic button after suffering a brutal 104-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. It marked the fifth loss in seven games for the team and it reportedly led to head coach Doc Rivers calling Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in for a meeting.

Rivers called for the meeting with the Bucks' two superstars immediately after the loss, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. Reports indicate that the meeting was “an open forum” that allowed both Lillard and Antetokounmpo to share their opinions about how to improve the team's play moving forward.

“Head coach Doc Rivers, after the game, called a meeting with his two superstars, in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Now, in this meeting I'm told, was an open forum for both stars to provide input on ways to improve the team.”

The Bucks have 14 games remaining on the schedule and currently own the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, if Milwaukee continues to suffer more losses in the final stretch of the season, they could fall down the ranks.

The No. 6 seed Detroit Pistons are nipping on the Bucks' heels, as they are only just half of a game behind in the standings. Additional problems could arise as well if the No. 7 seed Atlanta Hawks, or No. 8 seed Orlando Magic get hot to end the regular season. If Milwaukee falls too much, they could find themselves competing in the play-in tournament at the end of the season.

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the clear top-scoring options on the Bucks' offense. But for whatever reason, the team hasn't found much success as of late. Calling a meeting now could be exactly what Milwaukee needs and Doc Rivers clearly realized that after Tuesday night's loss to the Warriors.

Lillard, who is 34 years of age, is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc this season. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 59.9% from the field.

We'll see if the meeting improves the Bucks' play moving forward. Perhaps the offense will facilitate the ball more to teammates Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez. Whatever the case might be, we should see how that meeting transpires on Thursday night when Milwaukee takes on the Los Angeles Lakers.