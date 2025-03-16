The Milwaukee Bucks have been a mixed bag as of late, currently sitting in fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, a game ahead of the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks have been bolstered by their trade deadline acquisition of Kyle Kuzma, who departed the Washington Wizards and has given Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard a much-needed third scoring option.

Recently, Kuzma spoke on the leadership he has observed on display from both superstars.

“The mental preparation, that really stands out the biggest,” Kuzma said, per Jamal Collier of ESPN. “What they do on a day-to-day basis and just how they lead, how they encourage people. They are all-time greats, but very calming, very encouraging for you to be your best self.”

Kuzma also added that he typically eats dinner with Lillard when the Bucks are on the road and sits next to Antetokounmpo on the team plane.

How much will Kuzma help the Bucks?

Kuzma hasn't necessarily put up eye-popping statistics since joining the Bucks prior to the trade deadline, in a move that sent out fan favorite and 2021 NBA champion Khris Middleton.

However, Kuzma certainly provides an added level of gravity and scoring that forces defenses to pay attention to him, which in turn gives Lillard and Antetokounmpo more space to operate in the half court. Kuzma also provides more athleticism and versatility on defense than what Middleton was able to provide at this point in his career.

It remains to be seen whether the acquisition of Kuzma alone will be enough to allow the Bucks to compete with juggernauts like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

At the present juncture, it wouldn't appear that the Bucks have much of a chance of getting higher than the current fourth place position that they occupy unless they were able to go on a major run down the stretch of the season.

The Bucks will next take the court on Sunday evening at home vs the Oklahoma City Thunder. That game will be carried nationally by ESPN.