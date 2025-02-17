Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks became an endorser of two stirring ideas. All in the name of spicing up NBA All-Star weekend.

The NBA champion is all for the event adding some additional competitions. Including bringing in a popular game on basketball courts everywhere: One-on-one competitions, per ESPN NBA reporter Tim Bontemps.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo says he would love to be part of a 1-on-1 competition at All-Star Weekend. Says anything to make the weekend more entertaining is something he’s for happening,” Bontemps posted on X.

But that's not the only idea he's open too. “The Greek Freak” is all in on one more format: USA versus the World, which he shared via Yahoo Sports NBA writer Vincent Goodwill.

“I would love that. I think that would be the most interesting, exciting format. That would give me extra juice to compete,” Antetokounmpo shared per Goodwill.

Whether NBA commissioner Adam Silver will add both for the 2026 game remains to be seen. But the Bucks' star endorsements comes in the wake of one other statement grabber involving him.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo addressing dunk contest tweet

Antetokounmpo joined the thousands inside the Chase Center in watching Mac McClung steal the slam dunk spotlight once again. The Orlando Magic guard jumped over a car and some of his teammates to win for a third straight year.

But Antetokounmpo appeared to become enticed by McClung's Slam Dunk Contest victory. Antetokounmpo teased a return to the dunk contest, by responding to Ja Morant's post about possibly doing it too.

However, the Bucks star cleared the air about his dunk contest remarks.

“I got hacked last night,” Antetokounmpo said, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.

Sounds like “The Greek Freak” will allow other participants to take part in the 2026 dunk contest. But he's sounding on board with new formats for next season.