Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the Milwaukee Bucks' Wednesday night clash against the Dallas Mavericks in need of just 22 points to cross the 20,000 mark for his career. And he finished the Bucks' 137-107 win over the Mavs with 20,010 points to his name, dropping 32 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists in an easy victory — their fourth in a row.

Antetokounmpo became just the 56th player in NBA history to rack up 20,000 or more points for their career. And at 30 years of age, we have not yet seen the last of the Bucks star's history-setting ways. In fact, Antetokounmpo himself is very confident that he will at least score 10,000 more points for his career, becoming part of the exclusive 30,000-point club that currently houses just nine members.

“I'm going to get there. For sure, 100 percent. I'm going to get there. I don't know how I'll do it but Imma show up every single day and I'm going to do it,” Antetokounmpo said in his postgame presser, via the official NBA account on X (formerly Twitter).

For his career, Antetokounmpo is averaging around 24 points per game; of course, he had a bit of a late start to the superstardom portion of his career, as it wasn't until the 2016-17 season when he blossomed into an All-Star and averaged over 20 points per game. But over the past three seasons, Antetokounmpo has been averaging over 30 points a contest, and with him still being in his physical prime, this is a trend that should hold for at least the next two or three years.

The major question mark, however, will be Antetokounmpo's health; the Bucks star has to stay healthy for him to reach his goal of joining the 30,000-point club. And with the physicality he plays the game with every single night, he will have to take extra care of his body to do so.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks star for life?

If there's anyone who would follow the Tim Duncan/Kobe Bryant/Stephen Curry model of loyalty, it's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now, he's always put pressure on the Bucks front office to surround him with winning pieces, but so did Bryant — one of Antetokounmpo's role models — on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Antetokounmpo is already the Bucks' all-time leading scorer by a healthy margin (he has 20,010 points compared to 14,211 for the second-ranked player, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). While it will be near-impossible for Antetokounmpo to catch up to LeBron James' all-time scoring record, the Bucks star has a good chance to be a member of the 30,000-point club, so long as he manages to avoid the injury bug.