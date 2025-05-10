The Milwaukee Bucks may be out of the playoffs, but the Antetokounmpo brothers are still making headlines. This time, it's off the court– and on social media– where Giannis backed his younger brother Kostas in defense of global influencer Khaby Lame, following a viral rant from controversial content creator LowTierGod.

LowTierGod goes off on Khaby Lame for attending the Met Gala calling him “talentless.”

In a video clip shared buy user @FearedBuck on X, formerly Twitter, LowTierGod delivered an aggressive takedown of Lame's appearance at the Met Gala, claiming he had “zero talent” and questioning his success. The rant quickly drew backlash for its tone and substance.

“The guy that never talks at the Gala… zero talent, zero work worth millions for doing nothing… Why are you the highest paid content creator on Forbes under 30?” LowTierGod said in the clip.

Kostas, currently playing for UCAM Murcia in Spain, fired back with a measured but sharp response.

“Damn a lot of people must know Mr. Bean or watch his movies.”

Shortly after, Giannis, the face of the Milwaukee Bucks, co-signed the sentiment by quoting his brother's post and adding one word “Facts.” The viral moment showcased not only the brothers' close bond but also their commitment to defending others against unwarranted negativity.

Antetokounmpos not afraid to speak out

This isn't the first time the Antetokounmpo family has spoken out with purpose. From investing in youth academics to representing Greece with pride, both Giannis and Kostas have long championed values like humility and respect, qualities that align with Khaby Lame's silent, comedic brand that's made him the world's most-followed TikTok influencer.

The timing also adds emotional weight. After the Indiana Pacers bounced the Bucks from the playoffs in just five games, Giannis' online presence signals that, even in the offseason, he's leading with character.

Meanwhile, LowTierGod, no stranger to controversy, continues to generate friction in online spaces, his comments about Khaby Lame only the latest in a series of online spats that contrast sharply with the Antetokounmpos' uplifting approach.