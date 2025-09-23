As the basketball world awaits to see if Giannis Antetokounmpo wants out of the Milwaukee Bucks throughout this upcoming season, the superstar is more focused on making the current team much better. After the Bucks star led Greece to a bronze medal in EuroBasket just recently, he's now locked in to the NBA season ahead.

Speaking to a Greek media outlet in the aftermath of the EuroBasket tournament, Antetokounmpo would be asked if he were the general manager of Milwaukee, what he would do to get the best out of himself on the court. Antetokounmpo would hone in on the aspect of himself being a “creator” on the floor, pointing to the last two months of last season where he “had the green light” to do so.”

“To get the best from the team and from me, I have to be a creator,” Antetokounmpo said, according to HoopsHype. “I need to feel I can create. If you look at the last two months, when I had the green light—if the ball is in my hands and I have that green light to create… I don’t always need to finish, but I need to feel I’m creating, that I’m part of the team and not just a finisher, not just going in to score 30, take it in the post and have to put it in.”

Last season was another spectacular year for the 30-year-old as he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 60.1 percent from the field.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo on playing like his “true self”

While the rumors around the Bucks and Antetokounmpo will continue throughout the season, it's important for the team to collaborate with the star in relaying the direction of the team so they can be on the same page. This pitch from Antetokounmpo could be a sign of his major role with the team.

“That’s when my true self comes out, because that’s what I did at Filathlitikos,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s what I always wanted to do. There were moments in my career when I did it, but most of the time I was the finisher. In the last two months, when I was more the team’s creator, I enjoyed it. I think the team did very well in that stretch.”

At any rate, Milwaukee is looking to improve after finishing with a 48-34 record, which put them fifth in the East.