There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason as trade talks have been rampant. Rumors of a potential trade started this past season, and they grew louder when Giannis and the Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. There is a chance that Giannis is with a different team next season, but he noted in a recent interview that he “hopes” to be in Milwaukee.

“The Finals are different, I hope to be back soon with the Bucks,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said in an interview with Brazilian outlet Coast to Coast.

When the offseason began for the Bucks, it was looking like there was a strong possibility that Giannis would get traded. This Milwaukee team is clearly very different now than it was a few years ago, and after Damian Lillard's injury, it seemed like trading Giannis could be the best option for both parties. Now, Giannis has openly stated that he wants to remain with the team.

To be clear, Giannis admitting that he wants to stay with the Bucks does not guarantee anything. However, if he wants to be in Milwaukee, he likely isn't going to be requesting a trade from the team. If you're a Bucks fan, you should be feeling pretty good about getting the Greek Freak back for next season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has spent his entire career with the Bucks, and there is a chance that never leaves Milwaukee. He started his career back in 2013, and he quickly blossomed into one of the best players in the NBA. Giannis has now won NBA MVP twice, NBA Finals MVP once, he is a nine-time All-Star and he is an NBA champion. It's been a special career so far, and Giannis is hoping to accomplish even more with the Bucks before his time is up.

Nothing is official yet, but it's looking like there is a good chance that the Bucks get Giannis Antetokounmpo back next season after all. It was looking like a trade was likely for a while, but the tides have since changed.