There is a swarming buzz surrounding the future of the Milwaukee Bucks. Mainly, there is the possibility that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be traded, even though reports say Giannis won't request a trade.

Now the word is out that the Bucks will trade a star, other than Giannis. The Bucks are considering trading center Brook Lopez, per Matt Moore of Hardwood Paroxysm on Substack.

“I’m not expecting the roster to look the way it does now,” Moore said. “The team is likely to retain Kevin Porter Jr.2 and most everyone I’ve spoken to assume Brook Lopez is gone.

Lopez might be one of the bigger names on the market. He’s certainly at the end of his career, but like Al Horford, he's a complete pro and a winner who’s easy to fit into a team culture and find a role for, and still makes a difference defensively night to night.”

Lopez is currently a free agent, and it remains unclear whether he will resign with the Bucks. Lopez has played with the Bucks for seven seasons since 2018.

Along the way, he was part of the 2021 team that won the NBA championship. He made the NBA All-Defensive team on two occasions (2020, 2023). In 2023, Lopez made first-team honors.

Lopez combines the skill set of a typical post player with the versatility of a forward. He can certainly protect the rim and score inside, but he can also shoot from the perimeter from time to time.

Additionally, his staying with the Bucks will be incumbent on their ability to afford him. In 2023, he signed a two-year $48 million contract. If he does stay, he will likely suffer a pay cut for at least one reason.

The Bucks have a $148.8 million for several players. Giannis and Damien Lillard make up $108.2 million combined, leaving little cap space.

If he does leave the Bucks, where does he go?

The possible destinations for Brook Lopez

Lopez's absence will be a void for the Bucks. However, his absence will be another team's addition.

According to Sports Illustrated, Lopez could end up with either the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, or Houston Rockets. With the Lakers, he could add size and strength to a team with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

If he goes to Golden State, he could provide a veteran center presence. The same holds with a young Rockets team.