Khris Middleton had a powerful message for the Milwaukee community following his return in the Washington Wizards' matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Wednesday night.

Middleton represented the Bucks for 12 seasons (2012-2024) of his ongoing NBA career. This year marks his 14th in the league, his second with the Wizards after Milwaukee sent him there in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. The veteran forward earned three All-Star selections was the second leading scorer on a team that won the NBA championship in 2021.

The Milwaukee fanbase congratulated Middleton in his first game back at the arena he played most of his career in. The day after the game, he made a social media post that saw him thank the community for their appreciation of all he accomplished with the team.

“Milwaukee.. hard to put last night into words but the love was felt! I appreciate the warm welcome back… Will forever be a special place for me!! Thank you for an unforgettable night!” Middleton wrote.

Milwaukee.. hard to put last night into words but the love was felt! I appreciate the warm welcome back… Will forever be a special place for me!! Thank you for an unforgettable night! pic.twitter.com/03muppm417 — Khris Middleton (@Khris22m) October 23, 2025

What lies ahead for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

It was a great night for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to honor their former teammate in Khris Middleton. The historic achievements he had with them will forever be etched in NBA history.

In the meantime, Milwaukee started its season on a positive note by beating Middleton's Wizards 133-120 in the season opener. Antetokounmpo was dominant as he finished with 37 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. On the other side, Middleton had 23 points, six rebounds and three assists in his season debut.

The Bucks will continue preparation for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET.