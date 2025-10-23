Khris Middleton has walked through the tunnels of Fiserv Forum hundreds of times, but never like this. On Wednesday night, the longtime Milwaukee Bucks forward returned to the city where he became an All-Star, this time wearing a Washington Wizards uniform.

From the moment he stepped onto the court, the night was filled with gratitude and emotion. The sold-out crowd gave Middleton a standing ovation during introductions, again during a minute-long tribute video, and once more when he left the game after scoring 23 points in Washington’s 133-120 loss. The three-time All-Star acknowledged the cheers by raising his arms and placing his hand over his heart.

Khris Middleton receiving a nice ovation from the Bucks fans during the Wizards intros 🔊 (via @brewcitypaul)pic.twitter.com/WW47NTKE0z https://t.co/7t5DltpWVR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2025

“That’s every player’s dream, to get a standing ovation no matter where they’re at,” Middleton said. “To get that type of recognition and appreciation from the city and organization meant the world to me.”

Middleton spent 12 seasons in Milwaukee, helping transform the Bucks from a struggling franchise into a champion. Acquired in a 2013 trade with Detroit, he became a cornerstone alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Together, they led the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years during the 2021 season.

Khris Middleton will be forever linked to the Bucks

Middleton ranks second in games played for the franchise with 735, third in scoring with 12,586 points, and first in 3-pointers made with 1,382. He also made three All-Star teams and played a vital role in Milwaukee’s title run, averaging 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists during that postseason.

“I cannot explain how much Khris means to this team or to me,” Antetokounmpo said earlier this week. “That’s my brother for life.”

The Bucks traded Middleton and a 2024 first-round pick to Washington in February for Kyle Kuzma. While the move marked the end of an era, Milwaukee made sure to celebrate Middleton's legacy. Coach Doc Rivers called Middleton “a Buck for life” and said he pushed the team’s video staff to create a “phenomenal” tribute.

As the video ended and the crowd roared, Middleton smiled and waved, soaking in the moment.

“You dream about hearing that kind of love,” he said. “I finally got that moment.”