Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis didn't hold back in his response to his former Khris Middleton's trade to the Washington Wizards. The Bucks traded Middleton to the Wizards for Kyle Kuzma before the NBA trade deadline. It's a move Portis anticipated due to Khris's unwillingness to accept a buyout for the final year of his three-year deal, worth $34 million.

Portis admitted he would have done the same thing after revealing the day he found out Middleton was heading to the Wizards, per FanDuel TV's Run it Back.

“I don’t see Khris in shoot around and I’m like damn where is Khris at? And they were like he’s getting traded,” Portis said. “[It's] definitely one of those things where it’s like the business of basketball sucks and you have to move on and continue doing things, but I already knew they probably wasn’t going to buy him out. He has another year left on his deal. I can’t see him taking a buyout with another year left on his deal.

“Maybe if it was an expiring contract probably so but if I’m taking a buyout I’m not taking a buyout with 2 years left on my deal either. I’m keeping my bread for real. What am I taking a buyout for? For real like right now! I’m going to take the punches,” Bobby Portis concluded.

The Bucks acquired Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and second-round draft compensation for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a pick swap. Portis, who was also subject to trade rumors, will be entering the fourth year of his four-year, $48.5 million. His player option for 2025-26 is worth $13.4 million.

Doc Rivers backs Kyle Kuzma's high-octane energy for Bucks

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers highlighted Kyle Kuzma's athletic upside after a 137-127 win against the 76ers on Sunday. While Kuzma's three-point shooting is a constant threat for opposing teams, his athleticism is a dynamic that Rivers has added to his starting lineup that he didn't get from Middleton.

After the win, Rivers encouraged Kuzma's athleticism.

“We want him to stay being an athlete,” Rivers said.

For All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, Kuzma's IQ also stands out in his new teammate.

“He just understands the game, you know,” Lillard said. “And he knows how to be effective and how to find his way.”

The Bucks followed their win against the 76ers with a 125-111 loss to the Warriors before beating the Timberwolves 103-101 on Wednesday. They enter the All-Star break 29-24, fifth place, in the Eastern Conference standings.