Amid dangerous winter storms circulating across the country, the NBA made the decision to postpone multiple games on Sunday including the Milwaukee Bucks’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets’ matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The case of the Bucks’ game against the Mavericks, the Dallas team plane was unable to take off and fly to Milwaukee amid harsh weather conditions. With tons of food having been prepared for the game, the Bucks made the decision to donate all of that food to local shelters to help those affected by the storms, as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Bucks’ president Josh Glessing issued a statement explaining the team’s decision.

Article Continues Below

“Following the postponement of tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks-Dallas Mavericks game at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks organization is donating food that was prepared for the concessions stands and premium areas to those in need in the community. We thank Sojourner Family Peace Center and Hunger Task Force for their great assistance in delivering the food to shelters today.”

Among the food items donated by the Bucks were brats, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, jalapeño macaroni and cheese, pollo asado, chicken tinga, beef tacos, pretzel bites with nacho cheese, pork carnitas, pirata beef meat, cochinita pibil and Mexican street corn.

As of right now, the NBA has not yet released a rescheduled time for the postponed games. In addition to those two games being postponed, the NBA also altered the tip-off times for two more games, including the Philadelphia 76ers-Charlotte Hornets matchup and the Indiana Pacers-Atlanta Hawks matchups. The first of those two games was in Charlotte while the second was in Atlanta.