The Milwaukee Bucks made one of the boldest moves this offseason when they acquired former Indiana Pacers man Myles Turner as a free agent. Turner joined forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo after signing a 4-year contract with Milwaukee, with the Greek Freak logging his first preseason minutes in the 127-121 victory over the Chicago Bulls earlier on Monday.

Logically, Turner was asked about how it felt playing with the 2-time MVP post-game.

“Man, he 'bout change my life, man. It's different being on the other side of it, it’s interesting,” he explained, visibly delighted with the win.

"What was it like to play with Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in a game here for the first time?" Myles Turner: "Man, he 'bout change my life, man… It's different… He just makes the game so easy for guys around him."

The 29-year-old combo forward scored 19 points and had six rebounds while going 5-8 from the field. Giannis himself scored a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, converting six of his 10 shots while also adding three assists.

“The mental warfare that goes into game plans for someone like Giannis, he just makes the game so easy for guys around him. And then we got his back as well, so it’s all good stuff man,” Turner said, claiming that the nine-time All-Star made things easy for his teammates.

Turner played limited minutes in the Bucks’ first two preseason games as he ramps up his fitness. However, he has looked a seamless fit in Milwaukee thus far and was the joint top-scorer for his team, with Kyle Kuzma coming off the bench to also add 19 points, alongside five rebounds.

Milwaukee has now gone 3-0 in the preseason thus far, but fans will be more delighted to see all of their top stars getting playtime. Turner played more than 24 minutes against the Bulls, with Giannis logging 21.

Each of Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and AJ Green also played more than 20 minutes each. The Bucks will now take on defending champions the Oklahoma City Thunder in what is their final preseason game for the new season.