Cole Anthony believes his pairing with Giannis Antetokounmpo could be special as he prepares for his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 25-year-old guard told The Athletic’s Eric Nehm that he envisions a “legendary” two-man game with the former two-time MVP.

“I mean, the opportunity to get to run that little two-man action with him, that’s going to be legendary,” Anthony said.

Anthony joined Milwaukee earlier this offseason after a winding sequence of moves. The Orlando Magic traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies in a blockbuster deal that sent Desmond Bane to Orlando. The Grizzlies later bought out Anthony, clearing the way for him to sign a one-year contract with the Bucks.

Last season in Orlando, Anthony experienced career lows in a diminished role. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc across 67 appearances. His playing time dropped to 18.4 minutes per contest, the lowest of his five-year career.

“I’m super excited to be (in Milwaukee), man,” Anthony said. “It just feels like a breath of fresh air after being in Orlando for the past five years. Obviously, I loved my time there, but this feels like, for me, a stepping stone in my career.”

Anthony’s best season came during his sophomore campaign in 2021-22. That year, he averaged 16.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1% from the floor in 65 games. He logged 31.7 minutes per contest and established himself as one of the Magic’s most promising young players.

The Bucks are banking on him to rediscover that form while complementing Antetokounmpo and the rest of the roster. Anthony said Milwaukee’s recent history and organizational structure influenced his decision.

“I just looked at what they’ve accomplished here,” Anthony said. “Obviously, they won a championship a few years ago. I looked at the structure of the team (and) the coaching staff and just was like, ‘All right, this aligns with my goals.’ I feel like I could slot in here and help this team win some games.”

Anthony added that his focus is on being a versatile contributor in whatever role the Bucks need.

“I just want to come in and help the team win in whichever way I can,” he said. “I think they’re going to ask me to do what I can do, which is score, pass the ball, guard, whatever, but I’m just really happy to be a part of this team specifically because it’s been great being here these past couple weeks and being with these guys. The energy is high. There’s a real professional vibe around everybody, and everybody has a chip on their shoulder.”

Milwaukee will open training camp next Monday, with the season set to begin Oct. 22 at home against the Washington Wizards. Anthony’s return to Orlando as a member of the Bucks is scheduled for Feb. 9, when the team faces the Magic at the KIA Center in a game that will stream on Peacock.