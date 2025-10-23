The Milwaukee Bucks began their season with a 133-120 victory over the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum. Myles Turner returned with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated proceedings with 37 points and 14 rebounds.

While Turner will surely produce better stat lines during his time in Milwaukee, he was understandably blown away with the crowd at the Bucks’ arena, with over 17,000 fans in attendance.

“@FiservForum & @Bucks Fans Y’all’s Energy Was DOPE Tonight Man!!! Preciate Yall Making My Debut Special! 🦌 🦌 🦌,” he wrote in a post on X.

@FiservForum & @Bucks Fans Y’all’s Energy Was DOPE Tonight Man!!! Preciate Yall Making My Debut Special! 🦌 🦌 🦌 — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bucks blew away the Wizards right from the start. They opened up a 17-point lead after the first quarter and returned from the second already 19 points ahead.

Giannis was equally a problem in both halves. He went 16-26 from the field overall and scored 24 of his 37 points in the second half.

Article Continues Below

Including the Greek Freak, as many as seven Milwaukee players scored in double digits, with Ryan Rollins adding another nine from the bench. As far as debuts go, Turner will undoubtedly be happy with the ease at which the unit around him seemed to gel.

For the Wizards, former Bucks star Khris Middleton top-scored with 23 points while Kyshawn George added another 21. Alex Sarr added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Regardless, the Bucks’ new-found brand of fast, transition-based basketball seemed to generate immediate results for Doc Rivers. Giannis seemed at ease throughout and also had five assists and one three-pointer in three overall attempts from beyond the arc. He only had two turnovers on the night and Rivers will be hoping the Bucks continue to build from here.

The Bucks seemed at ease shooting from deep and went 18-44 overall after opening the first five minutes 5-6 from the three-point range.