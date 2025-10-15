The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of questions to answer this season, with not one being bigger than what the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo on the team will be. Antetokounmpo seems to be committed to the Bucks now, but he's let it be known that he could change his mind at any time, depending on how they look through the season.

The only way to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee is if they're winning, but Nick Young has come up with another idea on how they might get him to stay.

“I think the East is wide open. Giannis is the best player in the East,” Young said on Gil's Arena.” It'll be hard to stop him. You need to keep him happy. I'd get all his brothers. Get the whole family.”

Funny enough, the Bucks have already signed two of his siblings. Thanasis Antetokounmpo signed a one-year deal with the team during the offseason, and they recently signed Alex Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract. With those signings, it was the first time three brothers have been on a roster at the same time.

That definitely won't be enough for the Bucks to keep Antetokounmpo, especially if they're losing, but it seems like a nice gesture to their franchise player.

Eyes are all on Giannis and the Bucks

Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks has been the talk of the town for the past few months, and he was open about the trade rumors that had been swirling around for some time.

“I'm here to lead this team to wherever we can go and it's definitely going to be hard,” Antetokounmpo via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “We're going to take it day-by-day, but I'm here. So, all the other extra stuff does not matter. I think l've communicated with my teammates, communicated with the people I respect and love that the moment I step on this court or in this facility, I wear this jersey, the rest does not matter. I'm locked into whatever I have in front of me.

“Now, if in six, seven months, I change my mind I think that's human too, you're allowed to make any decision you want, but I'm locked in. I'm locked in to this team. I'm locked in to these guys, to this group and to this coaching staff and to myself.”

If the Bucks are not playing up to Antetokounmpo's standards at the start of the season, it'll be interesting to see if he asks for a trade.