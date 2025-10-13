A lot has changed for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of last year. After Damian Lillard’s contract was waived and stretched, the Bucks continued their recalibration that began in February when they brought in Kyle Kuzma, notably adding Myles Turner as a free agent.

Giannis believes that for this new-look Milwaukee team, “good spacing” takes even more importance.

“Last year we had one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league, you know, and I think this year we can even be better. You know, we have one year under our belt. We know how to play with one another,” he said during the Bucks’ post-game presser after their preseason game against the Chicago Bulls, via HoopsHype.

The Bucks had the best three-point shooting percentage last time around through the regular season, knocking down 38.7% of their attempts. This year, Giannis expects things to be even better with Turner on board, claiming that he is “a great player that creates a lot of advantage” due to his ability to space the floor.

Antetokounmpo believes the Bucks will play quicker as Turner’s presence allows them to space the floor much better.

“We've got to space the floor appropriately. I cannot stress enough how important spacing is for this team. You know, without spacing, we're not good. With good spacing, we are a very, very dangerous team and difficult team to beat,” he claimed.

Of course, things can get tricky considering both Brook Lopez and Dame are no longer Milwaukee players. However, the Bucks remain a major three-point threat with the likes of Taurean Prince, Bobby Portis, AJ Green and Kevin Porter Jr. all capable of landing shots.

Add in Turner, who shot at nearly 40% from beyond the arc last season on 5.5 attempts per appearance, and the Bucks do have all the tools to continue being lethal from distance, as long as they can continue to space the floor effectively.