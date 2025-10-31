The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors have been two of the better teams in the league to start the 2025-26 season, and it was the Bucks who emerged victorious on Thursday following their 120-110 win despite not having Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a knee injury. Former Warriors guard Ryan Rollins led the way with a career-high 32 points, and following the game he explained why he didn’t mind the retaliation from Draymond Green after bumping Stephen Curry in game, as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Late in the second half, Ryan Rollins bumped Stephen Curry as Draymond Green attempted to set a screen for him, and no foul was called. The Warriors retaliated with both Green and Jonathan Kuminga knocking Rollins to the floor on two separate occasions following the Curry play.

“I think I bumped Steph, that’s why Draymond did what he did. I didn’t expect nothing different. I kind of liked it. Just turns me up a little bit more. It was fun though,” Rollins said. “Just use that energy to just keep playing hard, use it on whatever end, next play whether offense or defense. . .yeah, it’s really just using the energy. Like I said, it turns me up, I just, I like to bump, so, I liked that.”

It was quite the game for Rollins who, in addition to his 32 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out eight assists and committed only one turnover in a little over 36 minutes. He shot 13-of-21 (61.9 percent) from the field and 5-of-7 (71.4 percent) shooting from the three-point line.

Overall, it’s been a career year for Rollins who has started in four of the Bucks’ five games so far this season. He’s been averaging 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.4 steals with splits of 52.4 percent shooting from the field, 44.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Rollins began his career with the Warriors. He was traded to the Washington Wizards in the offseason after his rookie year, and ended up with the Bucks after the Wizards cut him.