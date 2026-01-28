The NBA Trade Deadline is coming up, and the biggest storyline is what's happening with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks have continued to spiral this season, sitting at 18-27, and Giannis has officially requested a trade away from the Bucks. Whether a deal gets done by the deadline remains to be seen; a deal by the offseason seems more likely.

Former NBA superstar and current analyst Gilbert Arenas said on the most recent episode of his show “Gil's Arena” that he does not see a deal coming for the Bucks with Giannis. The biggest reason is that the asking price is too high, and he does not think a team will trade its entire roster for Giannis at this moment.

Arenas said, “I don't see them getting what they want. Who are they going to trade, their whole team for him?!”

According to Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly begun listening to offers on two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Whether a deal gets done remains to be seen.

Multiple teams that have called the Bucks to inquire about an Antetokounmpo trade believe Milwaukee is “more open than ever” to trading the 10-time All-Star. Despite the level of interest, the Bucks are not in a hurry to move on from their franchise face if what they seek in return in such a deal is not met.

The Bucks want draft picks and a young player who can grow with the Bucks, with a reset on the horizon if this is indeed the end for Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo is currently out of the lineup after re-injuring his calf last week. He is expected to miss at least 4-6 weeks. With Giannis out, the Bucks are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference, but they will only dip further. They've lost six of their past seven games, and the team's decline seems to have reached a “point of return” for Giannis Antetokounmpo; it is only a matter of time before a trade is made, whether now or in the offseason.