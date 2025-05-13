The New York Knicks appear to be a contender in the sweepstakes to land Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. New York intends to be a possible landing spot for Antetokounmpo in a trade, per SNY TV.

“League sources familiar with the dynamic say it would be foolish to count the Knicks out because of their roster construction,” SNY's Ian Begley said.

The Bucks star said in recent days he is open to a trade, although he isn't shutting the door either on the city of Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo won a NBA championship there in 2021, but the club hasn't seemed the same since.

Milwaukee is out of the NBA Playoffs after losing in the First Round to Indiana. The Knicks, meanwhile, are just one victory away from making the Eastern Conference Finals. New York has a 3-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo averaged more than 30 points a game this year, for the third consecutive season. There are multiple teams reportedly interested in trading for him, including New York's other team the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks would have a lot to offer Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Knicks are used to trading for talent. It was through trades that both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns joined the Knicks. Both of those players have been invaluable in the team's run this season to the NBA Playoffs.

Antetokounmpo would find himself with some major talent if he is traded to New York. The Big Apple would also offer the star tons of marketing opportunities, in hopes of helping him build his brand. That of course would also be the case if he goes to Brooklyn.

The Bucks star has been linked to other teams in trade rumors, including the Dallas Mavericks and even the Los Angeles Lakers. Time will tell if he goes to another club this offseason.

Antetokounmpo is under contract through the 2026-27 season, per SNY. He has shot better than 60 percent from the field in the last two campaigns.