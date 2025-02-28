Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for his dominance in the paint, but he recently showcased a different kind of talent—rapping. During a post-game interview with Damian Lillard, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar unexpectedly broke into lyrics from GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s song Whatchu Kno About Me, stealing the spotlight in a way only Giannis can, per Complex.

As Lillard was reflecting on his performance, Giannis casually walked past and belted out, “Big G-L-O in that GLE.” His delivery was confident, unfiltered, and loud enough to disrupt Lillard’s train of thought. Laughing, Lillard shook his head and tried to refocus, but Giannis wasn’t finished. He doubled down with an excited, “I knew it, I knew it!” as teammates chuckled in the background.

Expand Tweet

The clip quickly went viral, with fans eating up Giannis’ energy. While Lillard, known for his own rap career as Dame D.O.L.L.A., remained composed, the moment highlighted Giannis’ love for hip-hop. Over the years, he has been caught vibing to Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Lil Baby, but this time, his focus on GloRilla added a layer of intrigue.

Fueling the Lillard-GloRilla Rumors

Beyond the laughs, Giannis’ song choice raised eyebrows. For months, rumors have swirled about a possible connection between Lillard and GloRilla. Ever since Lillard’s split from his ex-wife, fans have speculated that he might be romantically linked to the rising rap star. While Lillard has avoided addressing the speculation directly, insisting he keeps his personal life private, that hasn’t stopped the internet from running wild with theories.

With Giannis rapping GloRilla’s lyrics so enthusiastically, fans couldn’t help but wonder—was this just a funny moment, or was Giannis dropping a not-so-subtle hint? Social media exploded with reactions, with some calling for an NBA rap duo featuring Giannis and Lillard, while others suggested Giannis was playfully stirring the pot.

Whether he’s dominating defenders or dropping bars mid-interview, Giannis continues to prove he’s one of the NBA’s most entertaining figures. As for Damian Lillard and GloRilla? The rumors just got a fresh spark, courtesy of Giannis’ viral antics.