The Milwaukee Bucks have been in a sort of limbo this season, as they're currently sitting outside of the Play-In by just a few games. Though they have Giannis Antetokounmpo, there's only so much he can do, and it will be up to the players surrounding him to step up as well if they want to win games. Myles Turner, the Bucks' big free agent acquisition, has been one of the players who has been up and down this season and is posting some of the lowest numbers of his career.

Turner did not play in the Bucks' last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder as he was dealing with an ankle sprain, and he is still listed on the injury report before they face the Denver Nuggets.

Myles Turner's injury status vs. Nuggets

Turner is listed as probable against the Nuggets, and it seems as if he will suit up for the matchup. It should be a game where Turner can dominate in the paint, with the Nuggets currently lacking depth at center because of injuries.

Hopefully, the Bucks can somehow get a win after the loss against the Thunder, where Antetokounmpo called out his teammates following the game.

“We're not playing hard… We're not playing to win,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “We're not playing together. Our chemistry's not there. Guys are being selfish. Guys are trying to look for their own shots instead of looking for the right shot for the team. Guys trying to do it on their own.

“At times I feel like when we are down 10, down 15, down 20, we try to make it up in one play, and that's not going to work. We just gotta keep chipping away possession by possession.”

It's obvious that the vibes have not been the best this season, and they'll need to turn things around sooner rather than later.