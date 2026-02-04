Updated Feb 4, 2026 at 1:10 AM ET

All eyes are on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday. Multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring the do-it-all forward, and fans are eager to learn where he will end up.

It was reported recently that he is prepared to move on from Milwaukee, either this season or by the end of it. But the 31-year-old Antetokounmpo also admitted to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski that he really wants to retire with the Bucks.

Amid all the talk, the two-time MVP posted a strong message on Instagram.

“No pencil, but I’m still drawing all the attention 💯,” said Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to the championship in 2021.

He wasn't lying. It is easy to imagine multiple teams desperately calling the Bucks and offering packages for “The Greek Freak.” Most recently, the Portland Trail Blazers have joined the tug of war.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves are a frontrunner in getting Antetokounmpo, teaming him up with a fellow cornerstone in Anthony Edwards.

While Antetokounmpo is sidelined indefinitely due to a calf strain, he will instantly turn any squad into a legitimate contender.

Fans had varied reactions to the 10-time All-Star's post.

“Quit the nonchalant gimmick and say where you wanna go, bud,” suggested @a7med.999.

“Come to The Bay, we love you, bro 💙💛💙💛,” added @0ne.way.j.

“You go, boy🔥🔥,” commented @sam.edk8.

“Giannis, you’re scaring me,” posted @aj_green_admirer.

“Let’s go to the West, bro,” said @blime_ktg.

Everyone is on their toes regarding Antetokounmpo's situation, and the next few hours will only get more tense.