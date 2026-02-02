With just a few days remaining until the NBA Trade Deadline, everyone is wondering if the Milwaukee Bucks will trade Giannis Antetokoumpo. Last week, there were reports that they were willing to find him a new home, and Antetokounmpo was open to playing elsewhere.

There have been several teams making offers to acquire the Bucks' star, and the team is engaging to the point where they're making counter offers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Over the weekend, the Bucks remained engaged with teams that have interest, given aggressive proposals. My understanding is they've submitted counteroffers to those aggressive proposals. The Heat, Timberwolves, Warriors, and Knicks have been the most serious suitors for Giannis, but it all comes down to the price point for him,” Charania said.

It seems as if the Bucks are trying to work with teams to make a deal happen, but if they don't offer what they want, I'm sure they're fine keeping him on the roster until the offseason. That's when they can get better offers as well, as teams will be able to offer more.

The Bucks probably want picks and young players in return for Antetokounmpo, and teams have to understand that they may have to gut their team to acquire him. With Antetokoumpo still playing at a high level, it might be worth giving up whatever you need to get a caliber player such as him.

The one thing about Antetokounmpo is that he has been dealing with the same calf injury over the past year or so, and he ends up missing extended time because of it. He's currently sidelined because of the injury, and it's uncertain when he'll return to the court.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days with Antetokounmpo and if he'll be staying with the Bucks a little longer, or will he be moving.