The Milwaukee Bucks may be facing more than just playoff elimination as they trail 0-2 to the Indiana Pacers in their first-round series. While Game 3 in Milwaukee on Friday night offers a chance at redemption, attention has already started shifting toward the team’s long-term future — particularly in light of growing speculation surrounding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s potential departure this offseason.

At the same time, the New Orleans Pelicans have entered a transitional phase of their own. The recent dismissal of executive vice president David Griffin and the hiring of Hall of Famer Joe Dumars as the team’s new head of basketball operations have sparked fresh uncertainty around the franchise’s direction. One of the most significant storylines to emerge in recent weeks involves the future of 24-year-old forward Zion Williamson.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Dumars has spoken directly with Williamson since assuming control of the front office and characterized those conversations as “exceptional.” However, Siegel also reported that the current state of the relationship between Williamson and the Pelicans organization remains “unknown.” League sources expect New Orleans to explore the trade market for the former No. 1 overall pick, gauging what kind of return his unique talent and contract might generate.

Bucks linked to Zion Williamson as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future and Pelicans’ direction remain uncertain

Siegel’s report named the Bucks as a potential sleeper in any Zion Williamson sweepstakes. Milwaukee reportedly held a level of interest in Williamson prior to this season’s trade deadline. It remains unclear whether that interest persists following their midseason move to acquire Kyle Kuzma in exchange for Khris Middleton.

Should Antetokounmpo request a trade this summer — or should Milwaukee seek to proactively reshape its core — adding Williamson could mark a high-risk, high-reward pivot. The 6-foot-6 forward is still under contract through the 2027-28 season as part of a five-year, $197.2 million deal. Despite his injury history, Williamson’s upside remains immense. He averaged 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 56.7% shooting in just 30 appearances this past season.

Health concerns remain the primary caveat. Williamson has missed more than 258 games over his first five seasons in the league, sitting out over half of New Orleans’ total contests since being drafted in 2019. His ongoing struggles with availability have complicated the Pelicans’ efforts to build a stable playoff contender around him.

Milwaukee’s interest may hinge on its postseason outcome and Antetokounmpo’s internal outlook. If the Bucks fall short again, the franchise could be forced to explore new directions. Whether that involves building around Williamson or using him as a bridge in a larger retool remains to be seen.

As Dumars begins shaping the Pelicans’ next chapter, Williamson’s future will be one of the league’s most closely watched offseason developments — and the Bucks could quietly position themselves as one of the most intriguing landing spots.