If there is one thing every team in the league is searching for ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, it's players who can impact winning. Potential and long-term development matter, but what often gets overlooked is the leadership and experience seniors who declare for the draft can bring to the league right away. Tyler Kolek, like many other players in this year's draft, is wanting to help his team achieve success from the very first day. But what makes the Marquette senior so unique is his analytical approach to the game of basketball and his natural winning qualities.

Kolek's collegiate journey started at George Mason during the 2020-21 COVID season. In 22 games, he averaged 10.8 points and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 35.8 percent from three-point range. Immediately, coaches from larger programs began to notice the guard's instincts for making the right plays as a playmaker, as well as being a prolific three-point shooting weapon. It was Shaka Smart and the Marquette coaching staff that truly went all in on Kolek, believing in him to be their leader at the point guard position.

"My role changed under Coach Smart at Marquette. The ball was in my hands a little more than just catch-and-shoot opportunities, and I really embraced that natural point guard role that people know about today," Kolek told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview ahead of the NBA Draft. "It wasn't always easy, that's for sure. I kind of had to go through a couple of bumps in the road to get to where I am today as a true point guard, but I just stayed the course and stuck it out through those hard times. I was fortunate enough to come out on the other end in a pretty good position."

To say that Kolek finds himself in a “pretty good position” truly undervalues him. Out of all the guards in the 2024 NBA Draft, Kolek may just be the best when it comes to understanding the flow of the game and what is to come. He just has a knack for seeing plays before they develop on both ends of the floor, and his basketball IQ is off the charts. Funny enough, charts and analytics are what Kolek pays close attention to.

Over the years, the game of basketball has changed tremendously due to an emphasis on advanced statistics and analytics. Common shots such as mid-range jumpers have been cut down on in favor of three-pointers, and many teams tend to have positionless rotations. For Kolek, he uses analytics to back up false narratives surrounding his play. Despite the notion that he isn't the strongest defender on the court at 6'1″, the numbers don't lie.

“For some reason, everybody always wants to say I am a below-average defender. That’s the knock on me,” Kolek pointed out. “I hear the noise of, ‘Can he guard?’ All I can say to this argument is to just look at the numbers. I was 0.48 points per possession last year when I was the primary guy guarding in isolation situations. I was 0.46 points per possession when I was guarding in pick-and-roll situations. Anyone else who needs more stats on this, just let me know.”

Kolek is a winner. He helped turn Marquette into one of the best teams in the country this past year, and he is now seeking to help lead a true playoff contender upon being drafted. You can't teach winning, which is why any team that drafts Kolek in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is going to be lucky they did so.

Currently ranked 25th in ClutchPoints 2024 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0, Kolek finds himself drawing the attention of numerous playoff teams in the 20-30 range. The Phoenix Suns, with the 22nd pick, and the Milwaukee Bucks, at 23rd overall, are two teams heavily linked to Kolek ahead of the draft. It is certainly possible that Kolek could be drafted before these two teams get a chance to pick him simply because he impacts winning.

“Winning is in my blood,” Kolek said. “Whatever team drafts me, they know they will be getting a player that brings winning qualities that they need to win in the playoffs.”

Ahead of the NBA Draft, Kolek sat down and spoke with ClutchPoints about why he will be a first-round pick on June 26, as well as how he can impact success from his very first day in the NBA.

CP: As a kid, was basketball always your go-to sport, or were you fixated on other hobbies as well?

Tyler Kolek: Basketball was it for me. Growing up, I was always on the court with my dad and my brother, who is two years older than me. We used to go to the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club to play 2-on-2, 3-on-3 … anybody we could find, really. To be completely honest, we are just hoop junkies. My brother and I got that from our dad.

I always go back to this story when I think about my basketball origins. I was in sixth grade trying out for the baseball team in middle school. It was the second day of cuts, and I thought I was doing well. Then, my dad walks into the gym and says, ‘Alright, let’s go. We got AAU basketball practice, and we gotta go.’ He pulled me from the tryout, and I ended up getting cut! That was the end of my baseball career as we knew it. But I am thankful he pulled me out then, because look where I am now.

CP: How has your family, specifically your father and brother, impacted your basketball journey to this point?

Kolek: Tremendously. As a kid, I always played up with my brother, so I was going against older, stronger competition. Playing two years above really helped me because there is a massive difference in skill level. For me, going up against guys who were 16, 17, or sometimes 18 years old when I was younger prepared me for what was to come. The gap evens out the older you get, so being able to play against bigger, stronger, more physical players when I was still developing prepared me for what was to come when I got to high school, and ultimately college.

CP: When you began to fully commit yourself to the game of basketball, how did you look to differentiate yourself on the court since you weren’t the tallest or strongest kid?

Kolek: I always had that chip on my shoulder. Every time that I went out on the floor against those guys, I had to prove that I belonged and earn their respect. When I step on that court, you’re not going to be intimidated at first. If you don’t know who I am, I just look like the average guy working a 9-to-5. But I’ll go out there on the floor and tear your heart out. I never back down from a challenge.

CP: Rumor has it that you got kicked out of the gym on multiple occasions by your coaches at George Mason because you would spend your off days working harder than actual practices.

Kolek: Well, I don’t know if I would say harder than the actual practices, but I was always trying to get extra time in, not only to make myself better but to put my team in a better position to win. You can never go wrong with a little extra work, right?

One time, we were on the plane coming back from St. Bonaventure. I had a pretty good game; I think 17 points? Coach could tell that I was tired and it was a very important time in the season, so he came to the back of the plane and said, ‘If you go to the gym tomorrow, you’re suspended for the next game.’ He knew how hard I worked and how much I cared about it, but trying to keep me away was hard for him. There may have been a few times I found a way to sneak into the gym when I was told to go home!

CP: Obviously you wanted to continuously work on your craft and get better, but what is it about being in the gym and on the court that eases your mind?

Kolek: I may sound crazy, but it’s simply therapeutic. Going in there and knowing that you got a great workout in. Knowing that you got better. I have this anxiety about me and this fear of failure. It truly drives me every single day. I want to be in there every single day because I want to be better. There’s never one moment I take for granted in the gym.

CP: In what area(s) did you see the biggest growth in your game during your three years after transferring from George Mason to Marquette and playing for Shaka Smart?

Kolek: I never saw myself leaving George Mason. Unfortunately, the coach was fired. Fortunately for me, I was in a position to be able to move up a level and challenge myself at the highest level of college basketball. My freshman year, I was kind of known for just being a shooter — a sniper, some would say. I think I shot about seven or eight triples a game at a 35 percent clip, but I was shooting bombs. I was just throwing them up there whenever the ball came my way.

But then my role changed under Coach Smart at Marquette. The ball was in my hands a little more than just catch-and-shoot opportunities, and I really embraced that natural point guard role that people know about today. It wasn’t always easy, that’s for sure. I kind of had to go through a couple of bumps in the road to get to where I am today as a true point guard, but I just stayed the course and stuck it out through those hard times. I was fortunate enough to come out on the other end in a pretty good position.

CP: You have always been a terrific passer and facilitator at the point guard position, but how were you able to take that next step in your journey during your junior and senior seasons to become an All-American talent?

Pick and roll clinic by Tyler Kolek helping Marquette advance to the Sweet 16 with a win over Colorado. Got anywhere he wanted on the floor, finishing skillfully and delivering phenomenal passes. 21 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds for the projected first round pick.

Kolek: It was all about finding that balance between being aggressive as a scorer and being aggressive as a passer to set my teammates up for success. Pretty much taking what the defense gives you. That first year at Marquette, I led the Big East Conference in assists, despite still learning how to be a point guard. Actually, I did that three years in a row. This past year, I led the country in assists.

That first year, I wasn’t as confident as I normally am, and I lost my shooting stroke. I think I was actually below 30 percent for the year. It was all about finding that balance between keeping the defense honest and making the right play when my team needed it. I really spent a lot of time on these two aspects, and the improvements speak for themselves through the numbers I put up.

CP: Not many players can transfer after one year and become a leader for their program, yet you did so with Marquette. What do you think this says about your demeanor and mentality as you prepare to enter the NBA?

Kolek: I’ve obviously seen a lot throughout my college career, and being that leader has definitely prepared me for these next steps. Even in these pre-draft workouts, I feel more prepared because of the growth I made in college. I come into these things, and it’s honestly nothing new for me like it is for others. I’ve been doing these types of workouts and leading my teammates through them my entire college career.

The mentality and competitiveness that you need to have in these six-man, four-man, and two-man NBA workouts are the same as what I needed during workouts at Marquette. It’s not like I could show up to the gym on any given day and just half-ass it. I have to give it my all, and I want to give it my all each and every day. I am always looking to set the tone, regardless of how many others are a part of my workout. If I am not giving it my all, why would my teammates give it their all? I am a natural leader, and I do so by example more than anything. When I am constantly giving it my all, my teammates have no choice but to match my level of intensity.

CP: NBA personnel knew about your playmaking skills ahead of the combine, but what else did you want to showcase or prove since you didn’t play in the scrimmages?

Kolek: I definitely wanted to keep showing my ability to space the floor during those workouts and be a shot-maker. I shot 46 percent off of catch-and-shoot threes this past year, so I want to show that I can not only get your stars shots, but I can also space the floor and have some gravity to me as well on offense playing off of the basketball.

CP: Do you believe there is one aspect of your game as a whole that doesn’t get enough appreciation or attention?

TYLER. KOLEK.

TYLER. KOLEK.

Kolek: It has to be the shooting. That doesn’t get talked about enough, in my opinion. The biggest thing is what is said about my defensive abilities. I was top five in the conference in steals this year, and I have been every year. Just knowing where to be is extremely important on defense, as is constantly talking. A lot of young guys don’t have the level of talk I do on defense. My experience really helps me with that. You can have a high IQ on the offensive end of the floor, but you also need to back up that play with great defense as well.

For some reason, everybody always wants to say I am a below-average defender. That’s the knock on me. I hear the noise of, ‘Can he guard?’ All I can say to this argument is to just look at the numbers. I was 0.48 points per possession last year when I was the primary guy guarding in isolation situations. I was 0.46 points per possession when I was guarding in pick-and-roll situations. Anyone else who needs more stats on this, just let me know. If you look at the data, it actually shows that I am an above-average defender, yet there are still some who will say otherwise because they can’t accept that they’re wrong.

CP: Why do you believe there is this false narrative out there that you’re a weak defender when the stats say otherwise?

Kolek: [Tyler smirks] Everybody, when they are looking at that stuff, looks at wingspan, athleticism, and height. To be completely honest, most of those evaluators making those claims have never actually watched the games. They are just looking at the physical intangibles to make assumptions rather than evaluating the actual gameplay and physicality I bring every day. I bring toughness to the game, and those who understand the game can clearly see the impact I make defensively.

CP: Do you have any workouts on your schedule ahead of the draft, or have you already completed all of your workouts?

Kolek: I have had a total of six workouts so far. I was recently in Utah and Toronto. I am in Phoenix this week to workout for the Suns, and then I will finish things up with the Milwaukee Bucks before the draft. Milwaukee will be the last workout.

CP: There has been a lot of noise recently surrounding the Suns targeting you with the 22nd overall pick. Why do you believe you’d be the perfect fit for a team like that with established stars?

Kolek: I feel like I can make life really easy on the stars. A lot of the time, there are not many true point guards in the league anymore that can make plays for others at a high level. I feel like I can really make the game easy for those guys because that’s what I did at Marquette. I have been doing so for years. Joining a team with world-class talents would allow me to be able to do the same for them.

It isn’t just the stars, either. I know I can make everyone, including the role players, better due to my passing and playmaking abilities. I tend to be at my best as a point guard when I am helping others hunt their shots and getting them open.

CP: Why do you believe you deserve to be a first-round pick this year?

Kolek: Everything that I have shown in college has put me in this place. I let my game speak for itself and let the numbers draw attention before I do the talking. If that’s not enough, then I don’t know what to say! I feel like those older guards, those veteran guards coming out of college and entering the NBA like Jalen Brunson and Andrew Nembhard, often go undervalued. They either go in the late-first or second-round and end up making a huge impact because they already have years of experience under their belt.

Being able to play at a high level for so long allows these types of players to come into the league and play right away. That is where I fit in. My main NBA calling card is being ready from Day 1 because of the experiences I have had. You aren’t going to draft me as a project. You are going to draft me to a winning team that wants to be competitive and compete for championships right now.

CP: Is there any player you would compare yourself to, or are there a handful of players that you look to learn from?

Kolek: I love watching Luka Doncic. Obviously, I am not comparing myself to Luka, but he’s one of the guys I really like watching because of how he gets everyone involved. I like watching Doncic, and I like watching [Jalen] Brunson. The way that they do it with their craftiness is really special. I also used to love watching Goran Dragic when he was in his prime. A lot of people tend to say our games are very similar to one another with the way we get in the paint to hit floaters and the way we can both space the floor as three-point shooting threats. I like guards who really impact the game with skill rather than anything else.

CP: From the very moment a team drafts you, how will you be able to positively impact a franchise right away?

Kolek: Winning is in my blood. Whatever team drafts me, they know they will be getting a player that brings winning qualities that they need to win in the playoffs. Leadership, competitiveness, toughness, a chip on your shoulder – that’s me. We could be up 5, 10, or 20 points, and I am still going to compete as if the game is tied each and every possession. Not everyone can say they do this. Not everyone can say they compete every possession, which is why that is one of my calling cards entering the league.

CP: I know you don’t know where you will end up yet in terms of the team that drafts you, but what should fans of the team that selects you in this year’s draft be excited about?

Kolek: You’re getting a competitor that’s going to come in each and every day and work his butt off. I care about my team, I care about my teammates, and I care about winning. Some rookies are shy when they get to the NBA, but I am coming in ready to win and help lead my team deep into the playoffs. I am ready for the biggest stage.