Anthony Edwards is setting the record straight. After the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a tight Game 4 loss, talk began to swirl about whether the young star had an off night. Edwards quickly dismissed that narrative, saying he played the right way and never felt out of rhythm.

“I made the right play all night so I don't really look at it like I struggled,” Edwards said post-game. “I didn't get enough shots to say I struggled. I didn't struggle at all.”

Edwards finished with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, along with five rebounds and three assists. His efficiency was solid, but the volume was low for someone who is usually the team’s offensive engine. With the Timberwolves now down 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals, the spotlight naturally falls on their star.

Edwards is not dodging it, though; he is simply pointing out that the numbers do not tell the whole story.

Minnesota lost Game 4 by just two points, falling 128-126 after a late push that came up short. The team got a huge lift from the bench. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 23 points and kept the Wolves close with timely buckets. Donte DiVincenzo added 21, and Jaden McDaniels poured in 22. Despite the firepower from unexpected places, the Timberwolves still could not hold off Oklahoma City.

The Thunder were led by another brilliant night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 40 points. The season's Most Valuable Player attacked at every opportunity and controlled the game when it mattered most. Jalen Williams chipped in 34 points and was nearly unstoppable driving to the rim. Chet Holmgren added 21 points and gave the Timberwolves trouble on both ends.

Minnesota struggled to contain Oklahoma City’s pace and ball movement. The Thunder shot over 50 percent from the field and scored with ease in transition. Every time the Wolves closed the gap, the Thunder responded with poise and execution. The Timberwolves made a final run in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to one, but never found the defensive stop they needed.

Now they face elimination in Game 5 in Oklahoma City. Edwards remains confident. He knows what he brings and believes in the team’s ability to respond. But to stay alive, the Timberwolves will need to be sharp on both ends. The margin for error is gone, the fight continues.