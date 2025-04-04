In the packed Barclays Center Thursday night, one player stood tallest among all others. Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves' defensive anchor, pulled down 18 rebounds while adding 21 points to lead the Timberwolves to another needed 105-90 road win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The victory pushed Minnesota’s record to 45-32 and showcased Gobert’s dominance on the boards, fueling the Timberwolves’ late-season run. It was his fifth consecutive game with double-digit points and rebounds, totaling 83 rebounds and 92 points during that stretch. In a standout performance against the Pistons on March 30, Gobert grabbed 25 rebounds.

“Rudy was phenomenal,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the game. “He set the tone on both ends of the floor. He gave them a cushion to keep the Nets at arm's length.”

Gobert's impact goes beyond just grabbing missed shots. His presence in the paint forces opponents to think twice about driving to the basket, and his offensive rebounds create extra possessions that have become gold for Minnesota.

“He's looking like the Defensive Player of the Year that he was last year,” Finch observed. “He's consistently challenging everything, finishing really well, playing strong offensively around the rim, playing very smart when the ball is delivered to him in the pocket. He's just playing within himself at a high level.”

Anthony Edwards' impact and the Timberwolves' resilience

Anthony Edwards did what he does best, racking up 28 points, five rebounds, and three assists, though he briefly scared Timberwolves fans when he rolled his ankle after colliding with Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez on the sideline. In typical Edwards fashion, he bounced back quickly.

“He can take some nasty spills and seemingly recover well,” Finch noted. He also mentioned that Edwards feeds off the energy of the moment, which is one of the things that makes him so special and allows him to turn games around.

The Timberwolves were tested by a tough Nets team that played super physical and tried to disrupt their game plan with constant switching, but they managed to push through.

“Pushed through is the right verb,” Finch admitted. “It didn't feel like we had a ton of gas in the tank,” a nod to their recent double-overtime battle against the Denver Nuggets.

His gift for catching tough passes and finishing strong at the rim has transformed Minnesota's offense into something defenders can't quite figure out. Once the Timberwolves found their groove, Brooklyn couldn't keep up.

Finch acknowledged the team's early struggles but noted that once they got the pick-and-roll going, the game shifted in their favor.

Team chemistry was on full display during Gobert's post-game interview when Edwards, with his trademark grin, interrupted to say his teammate had “been playing his [bleep] off.” Edwards bleeped himself out, showcasing his sense of humor. That support and enjoyment have been key to Minnesota's success this season.

“It's understanding of what's at stake,” Finch said of Gobert's consistent effort regardless of opponent.

With the playoff race tightening, every game counts, and Minnesota’s coaches are stressing the need to stay focused. Gobert’s consistent play has really set the tone for the team.

“It's huge [the win]. We know every game matters and try to take it one day at a time and stay locked in,” Gobert said after the win, as the team prepares to head to Philadelphia with another important victory in hand.

The Timberwolves will next face the 76ers on Saturday night as they aim to climb into the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings, currently sitting seventh, just behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

Finch emphasized that the Wolves will need to regroup and find a second wind because “we still got a lot of basketball that means a lot to play.”