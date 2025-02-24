The Minnesota Timberwolves and Naz Reid have some things to clear up this offseason. There’s nothing bad between the two, but Reid is set to hit free agency. After all, Reid led the Timberwolves to a shocking upset against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The backup center has been pivotal throughout multiple points in the season. He’s been the stretch five that the Timberwolves need since Karl-Anthony Towns was traded.

Still, he remains on the bench but has gotten some quality minutes. As a result, he was an early name for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Although that award might or might not be in his hands, Minnesota has an interesting decision to make.

He has a $15 million player option for this upcoming season. However, he could likely reject it and seek a higher number. If that’s the case, then the Timberwolves have some tough moves to make.

Edwards’ own five-year, $244 million max contract — with Gobert likewise still a $44 million player this season while Jaden McDaniels is just in Year 1 of his significant contract extension

They don’t want to land in the second tax apron. If that’s the case, draft picks can be frozen, as well as some trades not happening because of it.

Naz Reid could do a lot for the Timberwolves

Once the offseason hits, then it will be known for certain what will happen. Once again, Reid has a $15 million player option he can accept or decline. He's made it clear that he wants to remain in Minnesota. Plus, the franchise would do whatever they can to keep him.

His numbers have improved since Reid won the Sixth Man of the Year award. Not to mention, his percentages have skyrocketed. Although Towns is in the Big Apple with the New York Knicks, Reid has been a quality replacement for the current All-Star. Either way, the Timberwolves will need to make a decision.

They could land in the second tax apron if they are not careful. Furthermore, the ongoing contracts of Edwards, Gobert, and McDaniels only make matters more serious. Plenty of teams would be more than willing to spend extra on Reid. Some of those teams might offer a contract solely so that Minnesota can't bring him back.

At the end of the day, there are decisions upon decisions. If the Timberwolves and Reid continue their friendship, they could bring back the reigning Sixth Man of the Year winner on a hometown discount.