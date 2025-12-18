The Minnesota Timberwolves lost 116-110 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Amidst all that, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was frustrated during the home loss and expressed it after the game, according to Timberwolves beat writer Dane Moore.

“Chris Finch on the loss ‘horrendous night offensively',” Finch wrote on X.

It was indeed a horrendous night on offense for the Wolves. Alarmingly, they shot just 39.8% from the floor, including 29.5% from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves also shot just 70.4% from the free-throw line. Also, the 18 turnovers contributed to an overall bad effort on offense.

Anthony Edwards did not play as he is still dealing with a foot injury. Therefore, the Wolves needed to thrive offensively without him, but they just couldn't do it.

Article Continues Below

Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 21 points on 9 of 21 shooting. Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo added 19 points on 6 of 16 shooting. Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting while also hauling in 16 rebounds. Likewise, Jaden McDaniels added 13 points on 4 of 11 shooting.

Naz Reid was the bench leader with 16 points while shooting 6 of 16 from the floor, including 3 of 11 from the triples. However, the Wolves could not get much else going off their bench.

Despite the loss, the Timberwolves are still in relatively good shape. They came into the game in sixth place in the Western Conference, and proved last season that they could make a run as a lower seed. But a loss like this is frustrating, as the Wolves were playing a team that is worse than them in the standings. The next test will be challenging, as the Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.