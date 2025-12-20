The Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t even halfway through the first quarter before everything changed. In a heated showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chris Finch was ejected just six minutes into the game after losing patience with the officials. The Timberwolves absorbed early contact with no calls, and frustration built fast. When Anthony Edwards attacked the rim and missed while screaming for a foul, Finch stepped in. He drew the officials’ attention, picked up one technical, then a second, and was gone.

Chris Finch was IRATE after the lack of calls that the Timberwolves received to start the game 😳 He has been ejected 6 minutes into the game!

A visibly incensed Finch had to be restrained by his coaching staff as the moment spiraled. It marked only the second ejection of Finch’s six seasons as Timberwolves head coach. Minnesota suddenly had to play on without its voice. Six minutes in, the tone of the night was already rewritten.

