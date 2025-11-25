The Minnesota Timberwolves are in crisis mode after blowing late leads in consecutive road games. A 117-112 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings followed a 114-113 heartbreaker in the Phoenix Suns, and the collapses left fans furious across social media. At 10-7, Minnesota's crunch-time execution has become its biggest liability.

Jon Krawczynski, The Athletic's beat reporter covering the Timberwolves, blasted the team's shot selection and decision-making on social media. He called their choices in the closing minutes mind-numbingly poor and pointed out that two straight meltdowns showed Minnesota has completely lost its feel for critical game situations.

The pattern is troubling. Against Phoenix, the Wolves held an eight-point lead with just over a minute remaining before careless turnovers allowed the Suns to steal the game on Collin Gillespie's jumper. Three nights later in Sacramento, Minnesota was up by 10 points with three minutes left in regulation before Malik Monk sparked a Kings rally that forced overtime, where DeMar DeRozan took over.

Anthony Edwards dropped 43 points against Sacramento on 16-of-29 shooting, but his heroics couldn't mask the fundamental problem. Minnesota has no one to settle the offense when games tighten. The Wolves gave up 17 turnovers and watched their double-digit lead evaporate in minutes.

That glaring weakness starts at point guard. Mike Conley is 38 years old and averaging just 6.2 points and 3.5 assists in limited bench minutes. He recently said that he feels like a zombie most days while balancing fatherhood and an NBA schedule. His veteran presence still matters, but he's no longer capable of being the closer Minnesota needs in tight fourth quarters.

Donte DiVincenzo has taken over the starting role and is contributing 13.8 points and 3.4 assists per game. But he's a natural combo guard who thrives off the ball, not a floor general who can organize an offense under pressure. When games get chaotic in the final two minutes, Minnesota has no one to calm things down.

The trade market offers solutions. Tre Jones becomes eligible for a trade on December 15 and represents an affordable upgrade at just $8 million per year. He's averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 assists for Chicago while shooting 48.2% at the rim, exactly the type of composed playmaker Minnesota desperately needs.

For a bigger swing, Kyrie Irving also hits the market on December 15. Dallas would demand a haul including Naz Reid, Conley, Leonard Miller, and Bones Hyland, but Irving's championship pedigree and elite shot creation would immediately solve Minnesota's late-game woes.

Minnesota's second-apron cap situation complicates matters, restricting its ability to trade future picks and aggregate contracts. But two straight fourth-quarter disasters make the choice simple: upgrade at point guard or watch the season slip away. The Timberwolves can't afford to waste another season of Anthony Edwards' prime watching winnable games slip away in the final minutes.