Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards wasn't done making fun of the Los Angeles Lakers after his team's series win on Wednesday night.

Edwards had a strong series against a Lakers squad that headlined LeBron James and Luka Doncic, eliminating the star duo after five games. He averaged 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He shot 42% from the field, including 33.3% from beyond the arc, and 77.4% from the free-throw line.

It marked a huge success for him and the Timberwolves, which they believed themselves to be underdogs due to many analysts picking the Lakers to win the series. Edwards remarked about that after the Game 5 win but reminded Lakers fans about that taunt with a post on social media.

“Antman, Batman, Superman … Wolves in 🖐🏾. New Episode out tomorrow jack,” Edwards said.

What's next for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards has taken a huge step in the right direction of leading the Timberwolves as one of the best players in the league. His performances throughout the first-round series against the Lakers was a big example of that.

He also garnered plenty of support from the supporting cast. Julius Randle provided the best playoff series of his career, Rudy Gobert came through in Game 5, and Jaden McDaniels was highly consistent throughout the series. Their production will be crucial in the team making a deep playoff run.

Minnesota looks to return to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year, showing they can succeed with Edwards leading the way. They will have challenges in facing teams who will have the personnel to limit their potency, but as long as Edwards steps up, the Timberwolves will continue to be trouble for anyone standing in their way.

The Timberwolves will rest up until they figure out their next opponent in the West Semifinals. They will either face the 2-seed Houston Rockets or 7-seed Golden State Warriors, where the latter has a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 between the two teams will take place on May 2 at 9 p.m. ET. If Game 7 happens, it will happen on May 4.