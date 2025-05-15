After being the butt of many jokes after struggling to begin the season in the aftermath of their controversial decision to trade Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, the Minnesota Timberwolves have righted the ship completely and have made it all the way back to the Western Conference Finals after defeating the Golden State Warriors in five games. Head coach Chris Finch revealed that this was a major goal for the Timberwolves all season long, to prove that last season's accomplishment was no fluke.

This is a major cause for celebration for the Timberwolves. Despite changing the makeup of their roster, they were able to make it deep into the playoffs yet again — a testament to how well-run the organization is on multiple levels. Nevertheless, Anthony Edwards is not getting ahead of himself. In fact, he is fully focused on the task ahead, and that is to win an NBA championship.

“There is no satisfaction. We just got here. We haven't done anything yet,” Edwards said in the background after a question was addressed to Rudy Gobert in their postgame presser, via @ohnohedidnt24 on X (formerly Twitter).

Ant Man: "There is no satisfaction. We just got here. We haven't done anything yet" pic.twitter.com/AuMj30D0UT — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

For a team that was humbled in the Western Conference Finals last year, they know that getting this far in the playoffs won't mean that much if they can't advance even further. The Timberwolves looked like the favorite to make it to the NBA Finals last year, only for them to crumble against the Dallas Mavericks and win all of one game in the series.

This time around, the Timberwolves will be even more locked in, if Edwards' remarks are any indication. The good news is that they will have time to rest and prepare for the WCF as they await which of the Oklahoma City Thunder or Denver Nuggets advances from the other side of the bracket.

Timberwolves will be brimming with confidence

Regardless of what team between the Thunder and Nuggets advances to face them in the WCF, the Timberwolves will have plenty of reasons to be confident. Minnesota swept Denver in the regular season, while they gave the Thunder fits and split the season series.

Nonetheless, the road to the championship requires the last team standing to beat the best of the best. Anthony Edwards is someone who relishes the challenge of coming up against the greatest and coming out on top. And this time around, he shouldn't be plagued with fatigue issues in the WCF the way he was against the Mavericks last year.