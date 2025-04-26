The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers are battling it out in a very close Game 3 that will determine who has the upper hand in this first round series. The Wolves snatched home-court advantage with a big win in Game 1 before the Lakers responded in Game 2.

With the two teams going back and forth in a tight battle in Game 3, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards delivered another epic highlight like he has become known to do. After Luka Doncic secured a rebound, Edwards stole the ball before driving baseline and throwing it down over the Slovenian superstar.

ANTHONY EDWARDS THROWS IT DOWN WITH AUTHORITY 😤pic.twitter.com/tzLeEi4zAg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Edwards has had another stellar game as he trades buckets with LeBron James. He will have to do some more heavy lifting in the fourth quarter, as the two teams are tied up at 103 with less than five minutes to play.

This highlight will only add to the struggles for Doncic, who is playing below his best level after dealing with an illness leading up to Game 3.

This Timberwolves-Lakers series features some of the biggest stars in the NBA with Doncic, Edwards and LeBron James and already looks like it is going to be a classic long series. With plays like this Edwards dunk, it will only add to the lore.

Edwards had an excellent Game 1 as a playmaker, finishing with nine assists in a blowout win for Minnesota. In Game 2, the Lakers made some adjustments on defense and held him to zero assists after going boxes and elbows almost every time he touched the ball. Edwards said after the game that he was “confused” by the look, but he seems to have figured some things out in Game 3.

The former Georgia superstar is up to 22 points with six rebounds and six assists as his Timberwolves try to hold onto home-court and get a 2-1 lead in the series through three games. However, they are trying to hold off an epic game from James, who looks like his prime self with 38 points.