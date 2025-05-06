Anthony Edwards is on a rapid upward trajectory, and he continues to blossom under the bright lights of the postseason stage, as evidenced by the way he performed in the Minnesota Timberwolves' five-game series win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards was the central force in the Timberwolves' elimination of the Lakers, and it was no mean feat for him to be the star to shine the brightest in a series against LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

But the gauntlet that is the Western Conference does not let up. Edwards and the Timberwolves' reward for eliminating the Lakers is a second-round matchup against the Golden State Warriors — another team led by one of the greatest superstars of this generation in Stephen Curry.

Edwards has another opportunity to send an all-time great, a legend if you will, in Curry packing from championship contention. The Timberwolves star is becoming something of a “Legend Killer” himself, and it looks as though he has the blessing of the original Legend Killer, Randy Orton.

Orton earned the moniker of “Legend Killer” back in the early 2000s when he started feuds with all-time professional wrestling greats such as Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and even Hulk Hogan. That's when Orton rose to legendary prominence himself, and this is similar to what Edwards is doing by vanquishing legends such as James and (potentially) Curry from the playoffs.

In fact, Edwards had already begun his “Legend Killing” ways last year, when he led the Timberwolves to a sweep of the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. There's nothing quite like proving your greatness against some of the greatest to ever do it, but that's exactly what Edwards is doing, making him deserving of receiving the mantle from Orton.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves can make it back to the Conference Finals

A matchup against Stephen Curry and the Warriors will not be easy whatsoever. The Warriors have been the most successful franchise in the NBA over the past decade and they've been rejuvenated by the addition of Jimmy Butler via trade.

But the Timberwolves have plenty of lengthy and physical defenders to throw at the Warriors' stars as well, and their offense is worlds better than that of the Houston Rockets. For all the flak that Minnesota caught for trading Karl-Anthony Towns away, they have another golden opportunity to make it to the Conference Finals, provided, of course, that Anthony Edwards continues to score the lights out.