In a dramatic double-overtime finish, the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the Denver Nuggets 140-139 despite Nikola Jokić's historic 61-point triple-double performance. His dominance led Anthony Edwards to make a bold, unforgettable statement about the reigning NBA MVP.

“He might be the best basketball player I've ever seen… besides myself,” Edwards said, his smile a clear reflection of both respect for Jokić and the joy of the Timberwolves' victory. “He had 60… that was crazy.”

Jokić's 61 points marked the highest-scoring game by any player in the NBA this season. He added 10 rebounds and 10 assists to complete just the third 60-point triple-double in NBA history. The Serbian center played an exhausting 53 minutes, never leaving the court after halftime.

“We were just hoping he missed,” Edwards said about defending Jokić. “We would try to trap him, and it wouldn't work. Hats off to him.”

Anthony Edwards, who finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, called it “the best game of my life.”

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Makes History off the Bench

The final moments of the game were a true reflection of its intensity. With exactly 0.1 seconds left in double OT, Nickeil Alexander-Walker went to the free-throw line after being fouled by Russell Westbrook beyond the arc. Westbrook had just stolen the ball but failed to finish a game-winning layup as the score was 139-138 in the Nuggets favor.

Alexander-Walker, after being fouled, made two free throws and purposely missed the third one, ensuring the clock ran out and the Timberwolves claimed the win.

“I trust myself, I trust my work,” Alexander-Walker said about the pressure-packed free throws.

“MVP of the game,” Edwards declared about Alexander-Walker, who finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Alexander-Walker became the first player in NBA history to come off the bench and record at least 25 points while shooting over 50% from the field, with 5+ three-pointers, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 2+ blocks.

Julius Randle contributed significantly with 26 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, while defensive anchor Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 12 rebounds against the reigning MVP.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch summed up the challenge clearly: “Jokić was a handful.”

The game showcased Minnesota's improved chemistry and late-game execution, elements that Anthony Edwards highlighted afterward.

“This is the win we need,” Edwards said. “We got a veteran point guard with Mike, Julius is a vet, he's been in many big-time games, and Nickeil is coming into his own. We got poise out there — nobody was rushing, nobody was scared, nobody was nervous. I'm super happy I got teammates like this.”

Edwards, reflecting on his patience with Denver's defense, credited his growth to trusting his teammates.

Alexander-Walker returned the praise.

“It's a testimony to Ant and growth,” adding, “It's tough when you are the guy and want to take that last shot and the teams double teaming, you’re trying to find a shot but you have to pass it up..he trusts in us.”

When informed of Edwards' “best player ever” comment, Jokić first laughed. “Ant is funny,” Jokić said before turning serious. “He's really special.” when talking about Edwards as a player.

Jokic noted Denver had “a really great first half,” but acknowledged Edwards' and the Timberwolves' takeover in the fourth quarter and overtime periods.

“He just took off and that's what superstars do,” Jokić said.

The victory strengthens Minnesota's position in the Western Conference playoff race as they rank seventh and now have their sights set on the sixth spot. It showcases the team's growing chemistry, which players have consistently described as “at an all-time high” at this point in the season.

The Timberwolves are 4-0 against the Nuggets this season. Surviving Jokić's historic 61-point explosion could prove to be their signature win, one that validates their standing among the West's elite contenders.