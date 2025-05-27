The Minnesota Timberwolves may trail in the series, but moments like these show their fight isn’t over yet. During Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Anthony Edwards delivered a perfect setup that allowed Jaden McDaniels to throw down a vicious and-1 slam, one of the most electric highlights of the postseason so far.

This explosive play happened early in Minnesota’s clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder, setting the tone for what has been a physical and fast-paced contest. While the outcome remains undecided, the Timberwolves have made their presence felt with high-flying plays and aggressive execution. McDaniels, one of Minnesota’s most consistent contributors this postseason, turned the lob from Edwards into a momentum-swinging finish while drawing the foul—sending fans and teammates into a frenzy.

Jaden McDaniels with the throwdown PLUS the foul 😤pic.twitter.com/qjVJxhlcdH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

McDaniels has been a steady force throughout the Timberwolves' playoff run, averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game entering Game 4. He’s brought consistency, defense, and athleticism—each on display with his poster-worthy finish early in Game 4. Edwards, meanwhile, continues his rise as one of the league’s most dynamic postseason performers, combining elite scoring with high-IQ playmaking like the lob that led to McDaniels' and-1 slam.

The Thunder vs. Timberwolves series has lived up to its billing—physical, fast-paced, and full of momentum swings. After getting blown out in the first two games, Minnesota bounced back with a strong Game 3 win. But coming into Game 4, they needed to follow it up with another punch to keep pressure on Oklahoma City. Offensively, they came out firing with 30 points in the opening quarter. However, their defense struggled to keep up, allowing 37 points and putting them in a seven-point hole heading into the second.

With Oklahoma City holding a 2-1 series lead, the pressure is mounting on Minnesota to protect home court and even things up before heading back on the road. Head coach Chris Finch stressed energy and composure heading into this must-win, and moments like McDaniels’ dunk show flashes of that focus.

While the game remains ongoing, plays like McDaniels’ finish off the Edwards setup are reminders that the Timberwolves still have fight. If they can tighten up defensively and keep playing with this level of urgency, Game 4 could spark the shift they need in this Western Conference Finals clash.