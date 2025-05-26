May 26, 2025 at 6:01 PM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves handed a ferocious beatdown of the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday 143-101. But one moment handed Jaden McDaniels “chills” during Game 3. Which featured teammate Anthony Edwards.

McDaniels recalled how “super loud” the Target Center got during the rout. Yet one moment in that NBA Playoffs game sent chills down his spine.

“I remember [Anthony Edwards] got the steal and the dunk and I’m like, why I got the chills? I ain't do nothing,” McDaniels said.

"It was great. They were super loud. I remember [Anthony Edwards] got the steal and the dunk and I'm like, why I got the chills? I ain't do nothing." Jaden McDaniels on how electric the crowd was during Game 3 of the Timberwolves-Thunder series 🙌 (via @MayaAflakpi)

Edwards executed some game-altering plays. He turned turnovers into two points off poking the basketball out then dunking. Edwards even delivered this sequence: Hitting a three then throwing down a dunk on the subsequent possession.

Anthony Edwards with the triple plus the SLAM 🔥 He has 12 points with minutes left in the 1st quarter.

Edwards erupted with 16 first quarter points. He finished dropping 30 points in 30 total minutes against OKC. And prevented a Thunder sweep in the process.

Anthony Edwards dropped warning to Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels

“Ant” is proving he's built for the bright lights of the NBA Playoffs. More so the Western Conference Finals. His performance cut the Thunder lead to 2-1 entering Game 4 on Memorial Day.

But Edwards dropped a stern warning to McDaniels and the rest of the T-Wolves ahead of the pivotal fourth game.

“We're still down,” Edwards said to his team inside the locker room, per Jaren Kawada of ClutchPoints. “It's just one win. Can't get too high on it. Don't get too low. Just got to try to win another one.”

Edwards also reminded what the Thunder really are.

“This team, they're the best team in the NBA. So we got to be able to beat this team more than one time, and it's going to be tough,” Edwards said.

The T-Wolves will need a repeat or something identical to the Game 3 energy to even the series. Minnesota watched seven different players hit double figures for scoring. The forward McDaniels was one — hitting 10 points. Fellow forward Julius Randle finished second with 24 points.

Edwards, McDaniels and the Timberwolves will aim to place the series at 2-2.