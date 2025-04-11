The Minnesota Timberwolves got a big 141-125 win against the Memphis Grizzlies to help them improve their chances of a top-six seed with just a few games remaining in the season. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle led the way for the Timberwolves, but it took a collective group effort on defense to really secure the win.

That's what Randle wanted to say in his postgame interview, but instead, everybody heard Edwards in the background like always.

“I'm the best in the world, go tell all the girls,” Edwards said in the background.

“This dude is crazy,” Randle jokingly said.

"I'm the best in the world! Go tell all the girls!" Anthony Edwards in the background of Julius Randle's media availability

By now, everybody knows that Edwards is going to be himself in any setting, and he doesn't care. Edwards finished the game with 44 points, while Randle finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Though Edwards is the main catalyst for the team, Randle is going to have to be just as effective if the Timberwolves want to make a deep playoff run.

After the game, Edwards spoke about what led him to have such a big night where he shot 13-for-19 from the field and 7-for-11 from the 3-point line, and he mentioned Michael Jordan.

“C Hines, my trainer, told me to blackout tonight, so I tried to do that,” Edwards said. “We be watching, I know people gonna love this, he sent me MJ videos everyday about blacking out. MJ said something like ‘Why would I worry about a miss if I haven’t took the shot yet?’”

If Edwards keeps that same mentality for the rest of the season and into the playoffs, and his shots are actually falling, the Timberwolves will be tough to beat.

After a rollercoaster start to the season, it looks like the Timberwolves are finding things out at the right time of the season, but the job isn't finished yet as they're still battling for better seeding in the West.